Candy Corn Craft Fair

Event time: 10am-3pm

Over 30 Artists, Crafters and Vendors will be on hand selling their works as well as handing out candy to Trick or Treaters in this free-to-attend fair. We will have woodworking, jewelry, candles, crochet items and so much more!

Come visit us at the St. Francis Lion's Community Center at 3476 E. Howard Ave. from 10am-3pm on Saturday, October 28th.

See you there!

Price: Free Admission