Candy Corn Craft Fair
Saint Francis Lions Community Center 3476 E. Howard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Event time: 10am-3pm
Over 30 Artists, Crafters and Vendors will be on hand selling their works as well as handing out candy to Trick or Treaters in this free-to-attend fair. We will have woodworking, jewelry, candles, crochet items and so much more!
Come visit us at the St. Francis Lion's Community Center at 3476 E. Howard Ave. from 10am-3pm on Saturday, October 28th.
See you there!
Price: Free Admission
Misc. Events