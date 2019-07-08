Canoe & Brew

Take advantage of Milwaukee’s amazing summer months by exploring the city from canoe! We’ll meet at Rowing Club (1990 N. Commerce Street) and spend a couple hours on the river. After the canoe we’ll walk over to Lakefront Brewery for cold beverages and cheers to a great paddle! Price includes two beverages. Participants must be 21+. See you on the river!

Date and Time

Mondays, June 10,and 24. July 8 and 22 and August 5,19 and 26

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults 21 and older | Price: Program Cost: $45 | Member Discount: $35 | Price Break: $25

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18875&view=event