Canoeing for Beginners
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
The Washington Park Lagoon is a beautiful, calm and spacious body of water – a great place to learn the basics of paddling! Learn how to choose the right equipment, boating safety and paddling technique, then practice with guidance from one of our trained educators. Perfect for those who are new to paddling or just want some more practice.
