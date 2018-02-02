A peddler gets into some monkey business during the Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT) production of “Caps for Sale” Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4.

Adapted from the classic tale by Esphyr Slobodkina, “Caps for Sale” is the story of a cap peddler’s life, some monkeys, and their monkey business. The peddler has always been successful in selling his caps by stacking them on his top of his head, so he can shake the hand of anyone he meets.

When his cap sales hit a slump, a clever monkey offers to help him come up with a business plan. The peddler will not listen until the mischievous monkey steals his caps and they find a way to work together. Filled with humor, songs, audience participation, and fun, the monkeys and the peddler teach us all a little something about perseverance and determination.

Show Dates and Times:

• Friday, February 2 at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, February 3 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.

• Sunday, February 4 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.

Presented by Bug in a Rug Productions and sponsored by SC Johnson, Packy, our elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.

Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories. Tickets are just $6 each for children and adults and can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/caps-for-sale/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to showtime.