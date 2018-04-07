Carthage College dance concert presents: Away from the Mirror

Away from the Mirror, with artistic direction by Kristina Saldarelli, opens Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, located in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center, with an additional performance on Sunday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

Away from the Mirror will feature works by student choreographers, including Stephanie Van Wieringen ’18, Noelle Jay ’19, Eunice Mwonya ’19, and more. The show features dances in all styles, including jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tap, and solo compositions. Student choreographers have used the spring semester to refine their work, attending feedback showings to gain insightful critiques from faculty. Under the guidance of artistic director Kristina Saldarelli, student choreographers create engaging works of virtuosity, utilizing the technical and artistic skills they have developed in the classroom. Each piece revolves around themes and ideas from which each student derives inspiration. Using a range of techniques and genres, students access greater artistic development that brings fresh and innovative movement to the stage. Away from the Mirror is sure to be a triumph of artistry from Carthage’s emerging dance professionals.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at carthage.edu/tickets or at the Box Office. Seating is limited. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55+), and $8 for students with a valid ID. Please visit carthage.edu/box-office for the Carthage student/faculty/staff complimentary ticket policy. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office oee@carthage.edu or call (262) 551-6661. Be sure to like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/carthagefinearts for information about upcoming events and fine arts at Carthage.