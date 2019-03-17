Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band presents “Myths and Legends”

“Myths and Legends”, a program of music for St. Patrick’s Day, will be presented by the Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band, under the direction of James Ripley, at the A. F. Siebert Chapel on March 17, beginning at 1:00 pm. Featured on the concert will be the commission premiere of “Quicksilver” by Stacy Garrop, as performed by the Wind Orchestra with faculty member Andrew Carpenter as alto saxophone soloist.

is a setting of several scenes following the mythological figure Mercury, from his birth and youthful mischievous manner to his duties in guiding souls to the underworld following death. The saxophone soloist plays a multiple, and virtuosic, role in this piece as it serves to portray a variety of characteristics of the protagonist as well as taking on the role of Pluto. The Wind Orchestra will also be performing “Four Irish Myths”, arranged from the experimental piano works of Henry Cowell by Dr. Ripley. These settings were composed as part of Dr. Ripley’s dissertation studies at the Eastman School of Music, and modeled after a work performed by Cowell at Eastman in the 1940’s. The Irish mythological figures are known as Manaunaun, the Banshee, Lir, and Angus Og. Completing the Wind Orchestra portion of the program is the 1919 version of Percy Grainger’s “County Derry Air”.

Two movements of Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite” open the concert as performed by the Concert Band. “The Minstrel Boy” and “The Rakes of Mallow” are both settings of Irish songs originally part of the 1947 suite written for Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra. Completing the program is “The Song of Lir”, by contemporary Irish composer Fergal Carroll.

Admission to the concert is free, and open to the public. Doors to the Siebert Chapel will open at 12:30 prior to the event.

For more about the Carthage College music program, please visit: https://www.carthage.edu/music/