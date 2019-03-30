Cardio Pop Up Fitness Class - FREE!
Cardio Pop Up 7236 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Come torch some calories and have fun while getting the most out of your workout!
Join two 30 minute, high energy, total body workouts combining cardio, strength and core work.
All levels welcome!
All equipment provided!
Saturday, March 30
Class 1: 9am - 9:30am
Class 2: 10am - 10:30am
Come to one class or come to both!
This is a FREE event; however, SPACE IS LIMITED!
PLEASE RSVP BY FRIDAY, MARCH 29!
Visit www.ManFraz.com
Info
Cardio Pop Up 7236 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Health, Outdoors/Fitness, Workshops / Classes / Groups