Cardio Pop Up Fitness Class - FREE!

Cardio Pop Up

Come torch some calories and have fun while getting the most out of your workout!

Join two 30 minute, high energy, total body workouts combining cardio, strength and core work.

All levels welcome!

All equipment provided!

Saturday, March 30

Class 1: 9am - 9:30am

Class 2: 10am - 10:30am

Come to one class or come to both!

This is a FREE event; however, SPACE IS LIMITED!

PLEASE RSVP BY FRIDAY, MARCH 29!

Visit www.ManFraz.com

Info

Cardio Pop Up 7236 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Health, Outdoors/Fitness, Workshops / Classes / Groups
833-MAN-FRAZ
