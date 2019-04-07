Caring Bunny
Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Southridge Mall provides an opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs and their families to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Bunny event in association with Autism Speaks.
During Caring Bunny, many steps will be taken to reduce sensory triggers and create a more comforting environment. The subdued environment is likely to include (specific elements or aesthetics may vary):
• Turning off in-mall music, stopping escalators located near the photo set and dimming the lights for the duration of the event.
• Special activities geared toward the needs of guests during the ‘wait’ period.
Caring Bunny will occur on Sunday, April 7 from 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. prior to mall opening. The Bunny Photo Experience will provide additional support by collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the season.