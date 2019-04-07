Southridge Mall provides an opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs and their families to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Bunny event in association with Autism Speaks.

During Caring Bunny, many steps will be taken to reduce sensory triggers and create a more comforting environment. The subdued environment is likely to include (specific elements or aesthetics may vary):

• Turning off in-mall music, stopping escalators located near the photo set and dimming the lights for the duration of the event.

• Special activities geared toward the needs of guests during the ‘wait’ period.

Caring Bunny will occur on Sunday, April 7 from 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. prior to mall opening. The Bunny Photo Experience will provide additional support by collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the season.