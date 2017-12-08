Carthage College dance program presents: Nimble Attitudes

The Carthage College dance program presents its fall show, “Nimble Attitudes,” from Dec. 8-10 in Wartburg Theatre.

Shows will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The theatre is located in the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

“Nimble Attitudes” features a variety of genres, including tap, ballet, contemporary, modern, and postmodern, as well as hints of Will Smith and Jackie Chan. Carthage dancers perform new and revitalized works, including signature pieces by American Dance Legacy Initiative choreographers David Parsons and Sophie Maslow.

In the lobby preceding each show, students enrolled in the Dance Theory and Practices course will present pieces based on Bryan Stevenson’s book “Just Mercy.” A talk-back session will be held after the Saturday night performance to reflect on the themes and composition.

Stacy Pottinger, who has performed professionally since 1996, serves as artistic director for the show. She directs the dance minor at Carthage.

Guest artists for the show include Kristina Saldarelli, Joey Hernandez, and Courtney Petrocci, encompassing the experiences of professional dancers, lecturers, professors, and artistic directors across the nation. The performance also features two student choreographers: Carthage seniors Stephanie Van Wieringen and Jordan Nazos.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older), and $8 for students with a valid ID. They can be purchased at www.carthage.edu/tickets or in person at the box office.

For more information, contact the box office at oee@carthage.edu or 262-551-6661.