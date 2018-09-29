Carthage College Homecoming Concert

Carthage College will present a special concert featuring the Carthage Choir and Wind Ensemble as a part of its Homecoming weekend celebration on Saturday, Sept. 29. The concert will feature both alumni and Richard Sjoerdsma in recognition of his 50 years of commitment and leadership to Carthage.

The concert is free and open to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The Carthage Choir, under direction of Eduardo Garcia-Novelli,recently celebrated its 90th anniversary of being the College's premiere vocal ensemble. The choir sings repertoire from a variety of choral traditions, including both sacred and secular music. The choir has toured nationally and internationally, most recently completing a European tour through Hungary, Slovenia, and Italy.

The Carthage Wind Orchestra was established in 1873 and is one of the oldest college bands in the United States. The band has a long history of service to Carthage and the artistic enhancement of the community.

For more information, contact the Fine Arts Administration Office at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.