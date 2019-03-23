Carthage College presents: Marie Antoinette

Carthage College will be opening Marie Antoinette, written by David Adjmi and directed by Herschel Kruger, on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Theatre in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center. Performances will continue through the weekend with performances on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. and the following weekend March 28 through March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

In this contemporary twist on a historical tale, Whiting Award winning-playwright David Adjmi crafts an absurdist tragicomedy about the life and times of infamous royal and icon of lavish living, Marie Antoinette. The play begins in the heart of France’s love affair with their young queen; she is beautiful, stylish, and lives extravagantly. This love affair quickly sours as the French Revolution looms, and the young royal once celebrated for her indulgent lifestyle, is now the center of vicious political and personal attacks. Adjmi explores society’s obsession with the distraction of celebrity through the lens of Antoinette, both as a style icon and as a controversial political figure. With the luxurious world of late 18th century France juxtaposed with a decidedly contemporary flair, “Marie Antoinette” provides a new perspective on the superficiality of fame.