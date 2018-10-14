Carthage Family Weekend Choral Concert

As of part of Fall Family Weekend, the Carthage Choir will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The performance will be held in the A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. It will be free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Professor Eduardo García-Novelli, Carthage Choir performs repertoire in secular and sacred traditions in a variety of choral styles. The choir has toured both nationally and internationally, most recently returning from a European tour through Slovenia, Hungary, and Italy. Carthage Choir is the College’s premiere vocal ensemble.

For more information, contact the Fine Arts Administrative Office at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.