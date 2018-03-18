Carthage Philharmonic Concert

The Carthage Philharmonic, under the direction of Professor E. Edward Kawakami, will perform in concert at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. The concert will feature the following works Die Moldau, Overture to die Meistersinger, Four Seasons: Winter Clair de Lune, and Enigma Variations: Nimrod.

Carthage Philharmonic features a variety of instruments including strings, winds, and percussion. The ensemble performs from standard orchestral canon while providing additional opportunities to perform in smaller chamber ensembles. Prof. E. Edward Kawakami, in addition to his role as conductor of the Carthage Philharmonic, is the Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Orchestral Activities, as well as an active clinician, guest conductor, and adjudicator. He has also worked with Pulitzer Prize winning composer Ellen Taaffe Zwillich and Grammy award winning violinist Mark O’Connor. Previously, The Carthage Philharmonic has performed selections from such composers as Bach, Beethoven, Bizet, Haydn, and more.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.