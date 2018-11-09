Carthage Theatre Presents: "Up and Away"

Carthage Theatre’s New Play Initiative is thrilled to celebrate its 10th anniversary and welcome award-winning Eric Simonson back with the world premiere of “Up and Away.”

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 15-17, with an additional show at 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Performances will take place in the Wartburg Theatre on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Set in rural Wisconsin, budding YouTube stars Madison and Clara strive mightily to escape their dead-end, impoverished lives. Instead, they get caught in a tangle of desire and opioid addiction. Told in a fractured and non-chronological fashion, this black comedy touches on current issues of immigration, social media stardom, drugs, and the timeless quest for the American Dream.

An ensemble member of the renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, Mr. Simonson previously wrote “Honest” to launch the initiative in 2009. He is currently a writer and producer on “The Man in the High Castle” and “Homecoming," both Amazon original shows. Broadway writing credits include the hit play “Lombardi” and “The Song of Jacob Zulu," which was nominated for six Tony awards. His list of accolades includes an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short).

Tickets are required for entry. To reserve tickets, visit www.carthage.edu/tickets.