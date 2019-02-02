Casa Kemnitz Jam at The Coffee House

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Tonight’s Living Activism concert is a special jam featuring Brett Kemnitz, friends of The Coffee House, and perhaps even you! Anyone showing up with an acoustic instrument or voice is welcome. Proceeds benefit Casa Maria, an intentional community in the Catholic Worker tradition providing housing, food, clothing, and used furniture to women, children, families, refugees, and others in need. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

Benefits / Charity, Concerts
414-534-4612
