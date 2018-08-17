Casino Night
Westin Milwaukee 550 N Van Buren , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The National Association of Black Accountants – Milwaukee Chapter (NABA-MKE) is hosting This year’s scholarship fundraising event is Casino themed and will consist of an evening of guests playing various casino games for raffled prizes, silent auctions, food, networking, short program, and a live DJ. Previous raffles have always proven to be very successful.
