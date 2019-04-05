Castle Dogz w/Throwdown

The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066

Tommy Holland, lead singer for Steppenwolf when John Kay left the band joins the amazing guitarist Tallan Noble Latz to create a classic rock band like no other. The Castle Dogs will be covering everything Rock N Roll with a few other surprises in store! Special guest Throwdown.

Info

The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Live Music/Performance
