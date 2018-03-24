Cathy Martin – New Oil Paintings, and, Michael Noland – New Paintings

Exhibition: Cathy Martin – New Oil Paintings

March 24 – April 14, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 24, 1:00-3:00 pm

A Wisconsin farmer by trade, the self-taught artist Cathy Martin creates stunning photo-realistic paintings recounting a long history of early mornings on the family farm. Each meticulous painting tells the story of a subtle longing for life little changed from generation to generation.

Exhibition: Michael Noland – New Paintings

March 24 – April 14, 2018

Artist’s Reception: Saturday, March 24, 1:00-3:00 pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, March 24, 2:00 pm

Influenced by traditional American scenes and Chicago Imagism, Michael Noland's gouache paintings mold a vision that is uniquely his own. His paintings of unusual animals and plants seem both darkly surreal and amusing as they pulsate with reverberating colors, exaggeration in form, and repetition of line.