Catl & The Grovelers
Boone & Crockett/Taco Moto 818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Come throw a few back and witness this "gruesome twosome" (Perlich Post) a stripped down, juke-joint blues band that will make you drink n' sweat til you can't drink n' sweat no more.
Kick starting the evening is Milwaukee's The Grovelers!
catl
fb: catl
tw: https://twitter.com/c_a_t_l
insta: https://www.instagram.com/catltheband
bc: https://catltheband.com/
The Grovelers
fb: https://www.facebook.com/thegrovelers/
insta: https://www.instagram.com/the_grovelers/
bc: https://thegrovelers1.bandcamp.com/
Info
Boone & Crockett/Taco Moto 818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance