Come throw a few back and witness this "gruesome twosome" (Perlich Post) a stripped down, juke-joint blues band that will make you drink n' sweat til you can't drink n' sweat no more.

Kick starting the evening is Milwaukee's The Grovelers!

catl

The Grovelers

