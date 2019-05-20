Caves Underground – A Unique Beer Pairing Experience

Enjoy an exclusive underground dining experience in the Historic Miller Valley Caves hosted by Miller Brewing Company on May 20, 2019. Experience a unique beer pairing dinner like no other in the hand dug, historic Miller Caves dating back to 1849. Originally used for beer refrigeration and aging, the first caves beer pairing dinner was hosted in 1952 by Frederick Miller’s grandson, Frederick C. Miller. Since then, dinners have been reimagined in Miller Valley over the past 15 years. Today, we are once again bringing this experience public for our fellow Milwaukeeans to enjoy.

Your four course dinner will be provided by culinary artists from Shully’s Cuisine and Events. Beer pairings will be presented by Miller Trade Brewer and Milwaukee’s 40 under 40 winner Megan Mares. Tickets are $85 per adult (must be 21+ w/valid ID). An optional tour is included as well as an original Miller Caves glassware gift per guest.

MENU

Appetizers

• Fried Rye Bread Cube with Smoked Trout Spread

• Flat Bread with Kale Pesto, Blue Cheese, Shaved Fennel, Bacon Bits, Charred Citrus and Balsamic Glaze

• Skewered Seared Herb Shrimp with Smoked Tomato Aioli

~ Paired with Miller Lite, Miller High Life & Pilsner Urquell

First

• Fresh Wisconsin Spring Shaved Fennel and Zucchini with Arugula with Shaved Parmesan and Strawberries with side demi of Apple Cider Shallot Vinaigrette

~ Paired with Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

Second

• 4 Oz. House Cured Crispy Sweet Caramelized Pork Belly Drizzle of Maple Syrup Gastrique paired with Seared Scallop served over Sweet Corn Risotto, Wilted Arugula, Red Pepper and Peppadew Sauce with Pine Nuts

Note: Vegetarian option available upon request.

~ Paired with Blue Moon Belgian White

Dessert

• Apricot Rhubarb Crisp dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Vanilla Ice Cream

~ Paired with Crispin Brut

Toast Beer

• A special exclusive tasting of something unique from our Pilot Brewery!

To register and purchase your dinner tickets, please visit our link on Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-miller-caves-beer-pairing-dinner-tickets-60093910504

*Availability is limited to 40 guests maximum

CHEERS WITH BEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: $85.00 per adult (must be 21+)

Start Date: Monday, May 20, 2019 6:30 p.m.

End Date: Monday, May 20, 2019 9:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to attend