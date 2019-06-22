Come visit The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement, home to 25 boutiques, clothing stores, galleries, restaurants and winery during Historic Cedarburg’s 34th Annual Strawberry Festival, Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 am-6:00 pm and Sunday, June 23 from

8:00 am-5:00 pm. Our beautiful three story limestone and tamarack timber Settlement building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, just celebrated its 155th anniversary!

Cedar Creek Winery’s delightful Strawberry Blush Wine is the signature summer wine that smells and tastes like freshly picked strawberries. Visit the Winery’s booth for wine by the glass. Strawberry aficionados will find an abundance of Strawberry infused delights such as Strawberry Slush, Strawberry Crepes and Strawberry Shortcake. The Settlement’s Courtyard Grill features Strawberry Brats!, Burgers, BBQ Beef, the “Walking Joe”, Nachos, beer, soft drinks and more. Settlement restaurants The Anvil Pub & Grille and Cream & Crepe will offer delectable foods & desserts and Tomaso’s will serve their famous pizza by the slice.

Saturday and Sunday kids and adults will love the Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest at 1:45 and the Strawberry Bubblegum Blowing Contest at 2:45. Prizes!

There will be lively music on stage both days, featuring one of Milwaukee’s premier bands, Livin’ the Dream from 12:00-4:00 on Saturday followed by the up-tempo sounds of Kevin Kennedy from 4-6:00 pm. On Sunday, 12:00-4:00 pm, the fantastic sounds of Bobby Way & the Fabulous Wayouts show band will make fans jump up and dance.

At our Cedar Creek Marketplace find craft, art and food booths in our parking lot. Shoppers will also enjoy strolling throughout the Settlement’s Strawberry Festival Arts Fair, a free indoor-outdoor boutique featuring the work of more than seventy of the Midwest’s most talented artists and folk artists along Washington Avenue as part of the festivals Arts on the Avenue.

The Merchants of Cedar Creek Settlement also host the famous Sunday Morning Strawberry Pancake Breakfast, 8:00-11:00 a.m., with live music by Joey LaVie outdoors by the creek, drawing hundreds of families for an all-you-can-eat summertime treat. The price is right: $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Kids 10 & Under. Kids under 3 are free.

Come and celebrate our Strawberry Extravaganza at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement, N70 W6340 Bridge Road at the corner of Washington and Bridge in Historic Cedarburg, just 20 minutes north of Milwaukee off I-43. Park at Fireman’s Park, North of the Settlement on Washington Avenue for an easy 2 block walk.