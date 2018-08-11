Cedarburg Autism Acceptance Music Festival (10am)
Cedar Creek Park N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Live Music featuring Local Artists, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Alternative.
10 Bands -12 Hours
Event: Cedarburg Autism Acceptance Music Festival
(Local Musicians Supporting Local Causes)
PLACE: Cedar Creek Park Band Shell: Cedarburg, WI
Event Time: AUG, 11 2018
10:00AMM Start (1st band begins to play)
10:00PM End
Band to include, Rock, Pop, Blues and Jazz Bands will play one hour sets.
Event is FREE: Suggested Donation =$10 +
Monies Raised to benefit Non Profit: Islandsofbrilliance.org
BYO Beer and Wine and Food, No Hard Alcohol.
Beer will be served to raise money.
All Musicians are Welcome to submit mpeg to chrisborg99@yahoo.com be chosen for a time slot.