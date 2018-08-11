Cedarburg Autism Acceptance Music Festival (10am)

Cedar Creek Park N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Live Music featuring Local Artists, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Alternative.

10 Bands -12 Hours

(Local Musicians Supporting Local Causes)

10:00AMM Start (1st band begins to play)

10:00PM End

Band to include, Rock, Pop, Blues and Jazz Bands will play one hour sets.

Event is FREE: Suggested Donation =$10 +

Monies Raised to benefit Non Profit: Islandsofbrilliance.org

BYO Beer and Wine and Food, No Hard Alcohol.

Beer will be served to raise money.

All Musicians are Welcome to submit mpeg to chrisborg99@yahoo.com be chosen for a time slot.

Cedar Creek Park N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
