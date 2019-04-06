Celebrate Global Astronomy Month
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Celebrate Global Astronomy Month with the UEC! Discover astronomy and the earth sciences with our hands-on activities and experiments. Fun for all ages.
Date and Time
Saturday, April 6th 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location
Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131
Price
For families | Program Cost: $28 | Member Discount: $20 | Price Break: $14
Contact: Annie Hooper ahooper@urbanecologycenter.org
Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18072&view=event
Info
Education, Kids & Family, Misc. Events