Celebrating International Women's Day

The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

A Celebration of International Women’s Day

Featuring Presentations On

“The Impact of Racial Injustice on Black Milwaukee Women & Children” by Milwaukee Activist Lisa Jones

&

“The Effects of Privatizing Social Service Programs on Black Children & Families” by Milwaukee Child Welfare Advocate Amada Morales

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – March 10th, 2018 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church

631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

Since 1977, the United Nations has made International Women's Day a celebration focusing on both women's rights and world peace. The first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911 when women's suffrage and health advocacy organizations called attention to the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women across the globe.

The speakers will focus on the disparities in healthcare and life expectancy for those living in the 53206 & 53217 zip codes, employment opportunities & business development in the Black Community, the WI Dept. of Justice Report on policing practices, & the consequences of privatizing Social Service Programs on children & families living in the Black Community.

Lisa Jones is a community organizer and spokesperson with Uplifting Black Liberation and Community. Lisa is also a Lay Minister and Preacher at Brown Deer United Methodist Church and is involved with United Methodist Women, Church Women United, Rid Racism Milwaukee, Showing Up for Racial Justice Milwaukee, & the Racial Justice Group. She spoke at the 2018 Wisconsin Women’s March in Milwaukee.

Amada Morales is a volunteer family advocate in Milwaukee County Children’s Court for Casa Maria. She works to protect children & their parents from exploitation by Child Protective Services following privatization of WI Social Services Programs. Amada received the 2015 Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice Youth Peacemaker of the Year Award. She graduated from Marquette University with a degree in journalism.

