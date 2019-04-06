Celebrating Mary Oliver and Community Poets

Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Celebrate National Poetry Month with us! Come read your own work, a favorite from Mary Oliver, or enjoy listening to others read theirs. Featuring the South Shore Poets and CHS Student Poets. Participants' original poems will be recited, displayed on the library's art wall, featured on our website, and included in a pamphlet published by the library. This event will be hosted by local poet Patricia Carney, who will also offer a Q&A session after the readings. All ages welcome! Register by March 27 to participate - forms available at the library or on our website.

Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
