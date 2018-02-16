6th Annual Celebration of Chocolate Weekend

From sweet to savory and all points in between Celebration of Chocolate is a foodies reverie. For the sixth year, this signature three-day culinary event boasts a line-up of chocolate-inspired demonstrations, a five-course pairings dinner, and various tastings hosted by the resort’s talented chefs on February 16-18, 2018 at Destination Kohler.

“Chocolate lovers rejoice in Destination Kohler’s signature culinary gathering affording educational seminars for all skill levels, delectable tastings and dining offerings all brimming with chocolate,” said Jenna Check, Associate Director – Special Events & Leisure Sales at Destination Kohler. “Set in timing with Valentine’s Day, Celebration of Chocolate is an indulgent weekend for an escape in the heart of winter.”

Celebration of Chocolate Signature Events

In Celebration of Chocolate Wine Dinner

Location: Great Lakes Ballroom at The American Club

Time: 6:30-9:30pm

Price: $145

Dress Code: Resort Casual Attire

A dining experience that will leave the chocolate-loving foodie inspired for days. This elegant, sweet and savory five-course dinner with expert wine pairings will treat guests to a one of a kind chocolate-inspired menu. This distinctive dinner is hosted by The American Club’s Pastry Chef Nicolas Blouin and Executive Banquet Chef Lucas Oppeneer, and guest presenter Executive Sous Chef Jerome Ducrocq of The Venetian Restaurant in Las Vegas.

Sugar High

Location: Kohler Design Center

Time: 8-10pm

Price: $92

Dress Code: Resort Casual Attire

Capture the final moments of the weekend with an unforgettable evening of delectable food. Sample, savor and discuss a variety of dishes with the featured chefs from the weekend while indulging in an assortment of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates. All of it enhanced with the flavors of wine, cocktails & live music by the Ryan McIntire Duo of Milwaukee, Wis.

Celebration of Chocolate Tickets & Hotel Packages

Tickets for the chocolate fete will be available for purchase starting December 19 at www.KohleratHome.com with a la carte ticket pricing starting at $39.99. Guests can reserve one of the two featured overnight packages – Chocolate Indulgence and Sweet Treat – starting at $165 per person with accommodations at the Forbes Five Star The American Club resort hotel and the recently expanded Inn on Woodlake. For reservations, call (800) 344-2838.