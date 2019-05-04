CelticMKE Disc Golf Open at Dretzka Park

Dretzka Park 12020 W. Bradley Road W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224

CelticMKE is excited to jump into Spring with a Disc Golf outing - an event that will support CelticMKE's efforts in preserving and promoting the Celtic music and culture in both the Milwaukee community and around the world. This event is unsanctioned and open to all amateurs in advanced, intermediate, recreational and novice divisions. All registrants will receive an official disc (+ more) commemorating the event in their players pack, upon check-in.

$45 registration - includes disc, player's pack, lunch and beverages. Register: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/CelticMKE_Open_at_Dretzka_Park_2019/register

Dretzka Park 12020 W. Bradley Road W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224
4144763378
