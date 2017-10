Event time: 6pm-8pm

The Center for Cartoon Studies in Milwaukee!

Attend a talk by Cartoonist Alec Longstreth on his self-published long running PHASE 7 comic! Come draw with us, learn about our The Center for Cartoon Studies MFA, Certificates, and Workshops. Bring your sketchbook for a portfolio review by Alec! Roast Coffee Company Coffee is on us!!

Price: Free.