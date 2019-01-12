Center Stage: WhiskeyBelles and WheelHouse

$25 / $20 CCC Advance Member Pricing

The WhiskeyBelles are known for their roots country music, born of gin halls and juke joints plus Hank Williams passion, Carter family harmonies, with a little Hee Haw mixed in for good measure. The all-female trio is widely known for captivating shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with their witty originals sprinkled in. The WhiskeyBelles have personalities as big as the Texan skyline - they have a great time on stage, and love to share the fun with their audience.

https://www.whiskeybelles.com

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and Bluegrass band whose harmonies come with a little bit of grit. Featuring outstanding three and four-part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, along with the driving rhythm of upright bass, WheelHouse brings a high energy performance that you'll be talking about long after the show. WheelHouse is also known for their own brand of whiskey appropriately called WheelHouse Whiskey.

http://www.mightywheelhouse.com

6:00 - 6:45 pm VIP Sound Check Whiskey Tasting Meet & Greet

Catch a bit of the sound check before the WhiskeyBelles / WheelHouse show and enjoy a private whiskey tasting with the bands before the show. We'll feature 'WheelHouse' Whiskey along with a special selection of whiskeys. Light appetizers provided. After the Meet and Greet, you'll have first opportunity to select your seats before the doors open. This event has limited availability.

$35 / $25 CCC Advance Member Pricing