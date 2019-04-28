Chain Station w/The MilBillies

Chain Station is a 4-piece, high-energy, get ‘em out on the dance floor string band from Denver, Colorado. Their music is well-steeped in Americana roots, with vocal harmonies that are high, lonesome, and tight. Their picking ranges from lightning-fast to mountain mellow. They are a bluegrass band that would satisfy a picky old-timer and delight fans of newgrass, a delicate balance indeed.

See them on their one tour stop through Milwaukee! Local hot bluegrass band The MilBillies to open. $8 advance, $12 door.