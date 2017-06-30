Charity Happy Hour: Blutender with GPS Education Partners

Event time: 5:30pm-7:30pm

Grab a few friends from the office and join us for a premier night of cocktails and co-workers -- while supporting an amazing cause! Proceeds will benefit GPS Education Partners and our students.

Charity Happy Hour is Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30-7:30 pm at Pfister Hotel's Blu Bar & Lounge. The Pfister Hotel is located at 424 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53202.

GPS Education Partners is a nonprofit organization that prepares students to succeed in technical careers. We provide work-based learning through our community, education and industry partnerships.

Price: Admission is free. A percentage of all drinks and tips will be donated to charity.