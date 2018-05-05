Featuring Charles Barber of the award-winning, local band "Mirage." Bass Virtuoso & Vocalist. Special performance in the Main Bar. 8:30pm - No Cover Charge

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.