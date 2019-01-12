"Charles Munch: Between the Lines" and "Chris Maddox: Atlas Chronos"
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
About the Exhibitions
- Charles Munch: Between the Lines
- Features thirty paintings from over four decades to be installed in the Hyde Gallery and Horicon Bank Gallery (balcony) by Curator Graeme Reid
- Paintings depict the complex relationships between humans and nature
- MOWA is publishing a full-color exhibition catalogue
- On View: January 19–March 10, 2019
- Opening Party: Saturday, January 19 | 2:00–5:00
- Artist Talk and Book Signing: Saturday, February 2 | 2:00-3:00
- Curator Talks: February 12 (10:30-11:30) and February 23 (11:00-12:00)
- Chris Maddox: Atlas Chronos
- Mixed media artwork inspired by his 2018 emerging artist-in-residence program in Luxembourg – an opportunity made possible through a partnership between Ansay Development Corporation and MOWA.
- Maddox is the second artist selected for the AIR program in Luxembourg. The first was Lois Bielefeld in 2015.
- The exhibition will be installed in the State Gallery by Curator Graeme Reid
- On View: January 12–March 10, 2019
- Opening Party: Saturday, January 19 | 2:00–5:00
- Gallery Talk and Curator Tour: Tuesday, February 26 | 10:30-11:30
Museum Hours
Tuesday–Sunday, 10:00–5:00
Thursday, 10:00–8:00
Closed, every Monday
Closed, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day
Visit http://wisconsinart.org/ for info
Info
