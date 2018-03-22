Charlie Hunter Trio
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
An amazing BACK ROOM show!!!
Charlie Hunter is legendary and widely considered the authority on the seven and eight string guitar and his fans marvel at his technique and savor the sweet sounds of his music. See and hear this fresh world, jazz, funk inspired show live at the intimate Back Room at Colectivo in Milwaukee.
Charlie Hunter on guitar, Dara Tucker on vocals, Damon Grant on percussion
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance