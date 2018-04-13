What: Charlie King benefit concert for WAVE (Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, an organization working to end gun violence). Join us for an evening of great live music and activism!

When: Friday, April 13, 2018, doors open at 7 pm, concert begins 7:30 pm

Where: Friends Meeting House, 3224 N. Gordon Pl., Milwaukee, WI (Between Locust & Capitol, take Auer Ave. east from Humboldt Blvd. Park in the Gaenslen school lot south of the meeting house.)

Entry: Suggested donation $10-$20, general admission

Contact: To reserve a seat, please visit https://tinyurl.com/KingConcertMKE or call 414-351-9283

The award-winning folk musician Charlie King is both a musical storyteller and a political activist, who sings and writes passionately about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Pete Seeger hailed him as “one of the finest singers and songwriters of our time.”

His vision as an entertainer is to leave audiences with a sense of optimism and possibility about the future.