Charlie Parr and The Ghost of Paul Revere

Minnesota roots musician Charlie Parr is dedicated to the blues and folk traditions of an earlier era. Raised on Americana, Parr’s blue-collar upbringing in Austin, Minnesota and its rural surroundings are reflected in his life and musical styles.

The Ghost of Paul Revere describes their sound as “holler folk,” not because it involves a lot of hollering, per se, but because it invokes the rich communal tradition of field hollers, with their call-and-response melodies, sing-along hooks, and densely layered harmonies.

See both artists in a double-header Back Room show you won’t soon forget!