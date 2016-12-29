Event time: 7pm-11pm

The Charles E. Kubly Foundation presents: A fun night out for a great cause!

Over 21 and home from college? Had a long work week and need a night out? Grab your friends and join us for our FIRST ever blue jean casual “Charlie’s Night Out” fundraiser at the Black Swan in Milwaukee’s Downtown Third Ward.

Be ready for a night full of:

- Music by The Kreu and DJ (and MC of the night) Jojo Zuba of Milwaukee Airwaves

- OPEN BAR (Donation suggested)

- Taco/Nacho Bar by Milwaukee fave BelAir Cantina

- Friends and a fun time

Let's ring in the new year together helping to improve the lives of those affected by depression.

Help us ensure plenty of food & drink by purchasing your tickets in advanced on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlies-night-out-tickets-30130353699

Evening Schedule:

Doors open: 7pm

The Kreu will be groovin’ from approximately 7:30 – 8:45 p.m.

Special guest/Speakers

Second Musical Guest from 930-11: DJ Jojo Zuba

BelAir Cantina will be served from approximately 7:30 onwards

**You must be 21+ to attend**

Donations can be made at http://charlesekublyfoundation.org/donate.php

Price: $25 plus tax