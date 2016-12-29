Charlie's Night Out
Black Swan 309 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm-11pm
The Charles E. Kubly Foundation presents: A fun night out for a great cause!
Over 21 and home from college? Had a long work week and need a night out? Grab your friends and join us for our FIRST ever blue jean casual “Charlie’s Night Out” fundraiser at the Black Swan in Milwaukee’s Downtown Third Ward.
Be ready for a night full of:
- Music by The Kreu and DJ (and MC of the night) Jojo Zuba of Milwaukee Airwaves
- OPEN BAR (Donation suggested)
- Taco/Nacho Bar by Milwaukee fave BelAir Cantina
- Friends and a fun time
Let's ring in the new year together helping to improve the lives of those affected by depression.
Help us ensure plenty of food & drink by purchasing your tickets in advanced on Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlies-night-out-tickets-30130353699
Evening Schedule:
Doors open: 7pm
The Kreu will be groovin’ from approximately 7:30 – 8:45 p.m.
Special guest/Speakers
Second Musical Guest from 930-11: DJ Jojo Zuba
BelAir Cantina will be served from approximately 7:30 onwards
**You must be 21+ to attend**
Donations can be made at http://charlesekublyfoundation.org/donate.php
Price: $25 plus tax