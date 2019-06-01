Chat d’Eau Cat Show
Racine Festival Hall 5 Fifth Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403
ACFA Championship & Household Pet Cat Show
12 Ring cat show, 6 Rings a Day, 3 judges are from Netflix’s “Cat Walk”
$25 Microchip clinic (Walk in appt only) Sat & Sun
Show Photographer and HCM clinic. Vendors with Unique items not found in stores.
Visit with local cat rescues.
Enter Your Cat Into the Show. Household Pets can be show Cats too!
Enter at: https://myacfaonline.com/eclerk/showUpcomingEvent.do?id=463
Facebook Event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2232384033641047/
Info
Racine Festival Hall 5 Fifth Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Festivals, Kids & Family, Misc. Events