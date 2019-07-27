Cheelabration 2019: Listening Party (12pm), Chicken Wire Empire (4pm), Porky's Groove Machine (8pm)
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
5th Annual Celebration @ the cheel featuring Amazing Food, Live Music, Games and much more! Join us for this day-long, fully-tented, outdoor, family-friendly, community-wide event to celebrate with us!
Featured Music Acts:
- Listening Party (12-3pm)
- CHICKEN WIRE EMPIRE (4-7pm)
- Porky's Groove Machine (8-11)
...set breaks performed by: Jackson-Hull
Food, Games and Much More all day long!
- Henna, Water Balloon Fight, Pit Roast (Boar), Brats, Sammies, 3 Full Bars and more!
Info
