Cheers to Chamber! - "A Date with Mystery"

As we close a season focused on “The Mysteries of Life,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre asks you to set a Date with Mystery. This year’s Cheers to Chamber! Gala will feature signature cocktails, delicious snacks, and a fantastic dinner at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin. The evening will also include a wine pull, open bar, silent and live auctions, and (of course) mystery boxes for sale. Items range from staycations on Milwaukee’s East Side to premier dining and entertainment experiences in the city and beyond.

Thursday, May 31st at 5:30pm

Individual: $150

Table Options Also Available

The Milwaukee Woman’s Club

813 East Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

For more details, contact Matthew Reddin at 414-276-8842 or email matthew@milwaukeechambertheatre.com