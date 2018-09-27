Cheesehead Fall Kick-Off Happy Hour

What’s the best way to kick-off fall? A Happy Hour at the Original Cheesehead Factory! Come celebrate the beginning of the new season and remember the gouda times of the summer.

Bring a friend and stop by our Gouda Lounge on Thursday, September 27th from 5pm-7pm for drinks specials from our “Cheers to the Cheese” Minibar. Food will be provided by Milwaukee staples including The Gouda Girls and Transfer Pizzeria Café. There will also be a factory tour at 6pm. All are welcome. No RSVP required.

Drink specials:

$3 Weekend @ Louie's (Milwaukee Brewing Company)

$4 Beer and Wine

$1 Off Mixed Drinks

Free Cheesehead Cup!

Questions? Contact the Original Cheesehead Event Team at 414-481-3337 or events@cheesehead.com.