Chef's Palette Bierklasse Jan 18, 2017 January 6, 2017 12:00 AM Event time: 7pm This klasse gives you a tasty sneak peek into the bier minds of some of Wisconsin's most masterful culinary experts. Seven chefs, seven biers, seven new ways to experience the food that best pairs with each. Plus, you'll head home with some phenomenal take-home recipes. RSVP today >> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chefs-palette-tickets-28796378744?aff=erelpanelorg Price: $30 Event Type Misc. Events Date & Time Jan 18, 2017