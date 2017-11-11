Chef Series: Autumn Sweets & Spices

For Part 4 of the Chef Series, Chef Hardiman will prepare apple & butternut squash soup, maple & bacon roasted brussel sprouts, and cinnamon sugar beignets.

Join us at the counter for an intimate and experiential morning with Chef Kenneth Hardiman. Guests will join Chef as he introduces the ingredients, discusses how the individual flavors combine and then explains his personal techniques in preparing them. Guests will be invited to taste the final dishes on a fun and casual morning at Mason Street Grill.

Spots at the counter are limited so please reserve your seat today!