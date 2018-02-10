Chef Series: Cooking with Chef Kenneth

CHEF'S SERIES: COOKING WITH CHEF KENNETH

Sat. February 10th | 10:30 AM - Noon

Join us at the counter for a morning of culinary technique and skill. Chef Kenneth Hardiman will be demonstrating how guests can prepare a lovely dinner for two, in the comfort of their own home. A special complementary beverage will also be provided. Spots are limited and fill up quickly! Take a peek at the menu below and reserve your spot ASAP.

$39/person OR $69/couple

MENU

Seared Duck Breast Salad with Mixed Greens

Candied Spiced Cashews , Goat Cheese and White Balsamic and Mustard Vinaigrette

Pan Roasted Salmon

Wilted Winter Greens, Celery Root Puree, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Flourless Chocolate Torte, Chambord and Vanilla Bean Anglaise

For reservations: Please email: cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com