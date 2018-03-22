CHEFS A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown It’s Iron Chef Meets Magic Mike!

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Feast your eyes on CHEFS!  These hilarious (and delicious) hunks give you a peek behind the apron as they slice, dice, and spice things up in the kitchen through a series of escalating culinary challenges where the stakes are high: if they lose a challenge, they lose their shirt.  Literally.  CHEFS  is a fully interactive experience where you will vote for the winner and may even join the boiling hot chefs on-stage for uproarious cooking demonstrations.  Outrageously bold and hysterically funny, CHEFS is “too hot for TV,” making it the perfect night out!

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
