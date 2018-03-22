CHEFS A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown It’s Iron Chef Meets Magic Mike!

Feast your eyes on CHEFS! These hilarious (and delicious) hunks give you a peek behind the apron as they slice, dice, and spice things up in the kitchen through a series of escalating culinary challenges where the stakes are high: if they lose a challenge, they lose their shirt. Literally. CHEFS is a fully interactive experience where you will vote for the winner and may even join the boiling hot chefs on-stage for uproarious cooking demonstrations. Outrageously bold and hysterically funny, CHEFS is “too hot for TV,” making it the perfect night out!