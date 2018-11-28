Chefs & Authors Solomonov & Cook visit JCC

Award-winning Chefs & Authors Michael Solomonov & Steven Cook Author Scott Turow visit JCC

James Beard Award-winning chefs, restauranteurs and authors Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook will visit the JCC at 7:00 pm on November 28 and share thoughts on their latest cookbook, Israeli Soul: Easy, Essential, Delicious, a compilation of simple recipes for great dishes that are the soul of Israeli cuisine. Tickets for the event are $40.00 per person, or $60.00 per couple, which includes admission and a copy of Israeli Soul, and may be purchased at www.jccmilwaukee.org/israeli-soul or by calling 414.9678249.