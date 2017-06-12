Chicago Dance-Theater Ensemble Lucky Plush

Event time: 8pm

On Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m., Chicago-based dance-theater ensemble Lucky Plush Productions will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Lucky Plush Productions is an ensemble dance-theater company based in Chicago, led by founder and artistic director Julia Rhoads. The company is committed to provoking and supporting an immediacy of presence—a palpable live-ness—shared by performers in real time with audiences. At DCA, Lucky Plush will perform excerpts of three favorite works: “Cinderbox 2.0,” “Surrelium,” and their newest major work, “Rooming House.”

Lucky Plush will also offer dance workshops on Saturday, June 17. Call DCA at 920-868-2728 for more information about the workshops.

A unique hybrid of high-level dance and theater, Lucky Plush’s work is recognized for its layered choreography, nuanced dialogue, surprising humor, and socially relevant content. Lucky Plush Productions is the first and only dance company to receive the prestigious MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, a recognition of the company’s exceptional creativity and impact.

Lucky Plush Productions will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19. Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $35, with $10 tickets available for students age 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org. Lucky Plush dancers will also host free dance workshops on Saturday, June 17 at Andria’s School of Dance, one for students ages 9 thru 14 and one for teens and adults. For times and to reserve a space, call the DCA box office.

