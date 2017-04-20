Event time: 6-9pm

Chillin’ On The Trail, A “Walk” Of Art

Downtown Hartland

Friday, May 12, 2017, 6pm - 9pm

Art Show and reception, free to the public.

Celebrate Hartland’s official designation as an Ice Age Trail Community and Hartland’s 125th Birthday with a stroll through downtown Hartland establishments, taking in the sites of exquisite artwork created by local budding artists.

The participating businesses are Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, 112 W. Capitol Dr. Hartland Family Chiropractic, 211 Cottonwood Ave, This Great Coffee Place, 365 Cottonwood Ave, and the Hartland Public Library, 110 E. Park Ave.

The Students participating are from our local schools: Hartland Fine Arts Leadership Academy, North Shore Middle School, Life Entrepreneurial School, Lake Country School, Swallow Elementary School, St. Charles Catholic School and Local Homeschoolers.

Some of the featured art will include a Documentary created by students in Life Entrepreneurial School celebrating Hartland’s 125 years, and Fused Glass Tiles depicting trail scenes, Paintings, Sculptures, Drawings and Paper Mache representing animals and landscape scenes.

This event is sponsored by Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, Hartland Lakeside

Community Education and the Hartland Business Improvement District.

For more information please contact:

Marlene Millevolte

Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery

262 - 367 - 2900

lakecountryfinearts@gmail.com