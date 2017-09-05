China Lights: The Magic Returns

Event time: Sept. 22-Oct. 22. Tuesday - Sunday 5:30 pm - 10 pm (5 pm with VIP Ticket) Closed Monday

China Lights is an event that celebrates the art, skill, and beauty of traditional Chinese lantern festivals that have been celebrated for the last 400 years. This has been accomplished through an almost two month long building process where about 50 exhibits, made of more than 1,000 components, are welded together, covered with colored silk, and then hand painted. These displays are then illuminated with LED lighting to complete the amazing visual experience. The show site is approximately 3/4 of a mile and does include some steps and uneven surfaces. We recommend 2-3 hours to experience the entire exhibition.

In addition to the lighted displays there are multiple nightly performances of classic Chinese arts. Performance times are posted at the Welcome Gate nightly. The Nightly Illumination Parade takes place around 6:15 p.m. each night in the Shrub Mall.

There are also displays highlighting the history and culture of China from the past to the present.

Asian and American food is available for purchase along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

For info: http://www.chinalights.org

Price: Regular admission rates to Boerner Botanical Gardens apply during daytime hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The Gardens will close at 4:30 p.m. Both will reopen for China Lights at 5:30 p.m. (V.I.P. Ticket Holders are entitled to Early Admission at 5:00 p.m.) Tuesday through Sunday. Guests purchasing a daytime ticket can purchase an evening ticket for that same day for an additional $10 by showing their daytime wristband. The last onsite box office ticket will be sold at 9:00 p.m. No reciprocal garden admissions or Friends of Boerner Botanical Garden Memberships are valid during the China Lights special event.