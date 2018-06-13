From China, With Love: Hand-Colored Photographs and Letters Home, 1919-21

This collection of photographs was created by a creative couple living and working in China. Clarence and Florence Farnham Dittmer of Antigo, Wisconsin produced the hand-colored (and captioned) photographs in this collection, and Florence wrote the letters, which accompany them. In 1919, they traveled to China after Clarence Dittmer, a sociology professor, was invited to teach at Tsing Hua College in Peking (Beijing).

While in China, Clarence used his camera to record impressions of the country, and then he and Florence carefully embellished them with color. Almost 100 years later, these hand-colored photographs have become precious relics of a time and place which no longer exists outside of unique collections like this one owned by Dick Yahr, Milwaukee, a relative of the artists. The exhibition was carefully curated and brought to life by Annemarie Sawkins.

